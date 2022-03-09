Bullion Van Robberies: 4 Cops Face Court Today

Five suspects including four policemen who have been arrested in connection with the bullion van robberies in Accra will be arraigned before a court on Wednesday March 9, 2022.

According to a statement issued by the Ghana Police Service on Tuesday March 8, four policemen have been arrested in connection with an on-going intelligence-led police investigation into some bullion van robberies that recently occurred in the country.

Another suspect believed to be a civilian was also arrested by the police while some other five civilian suspects have gone into hiding according to the police.

The police in a statement also indicated that a raid at Borteyman near Ashaiman, also led to the death of two other police officers during an exchange of gunshots.

According to the police, the two had earlier been arrested in connection with the bullion van robberies.

The deceased officers are, Constable Randolph Gyimah Ansah and Lance Corporal Stephen Kwaku Nyame.

The police in a statement signed by the Director-General of Public Affairs, DCOP Kwesi Ofori, said the arrested officers have all been interdicted and will be put before court on Wednesday, 9th March 2022.

“During the raid at Borteyman, near Ashaiman, there was an exchange of gunshots and two policemen, No. 58284 Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah and No. 53549 Lance Corporal Stephen Kwaku Nyame who had been arrested in connection with the Bullion Van Robberies, were shot and were pronounced dead on arrival at the Police Hospital where they were rushed for treatment. Some other suspects believed to have sustained gunshot wounds managed to escape the scene.”

“Further investigations have led to the arrest of five other suspects, four of whom are policemen. We are pursuing five other civilian suspects who have gone into hiding,”excerpts of the statement read.

The statement stressed that “The police have carried out an intelligence-led field raid at a hideout of the gang connected with the investigation into the bullion van robberies.

“Further investigations have led to the arrest of five other suspects, four of whom are policemen. We are pursuing five other civilian suspects who have gone into hiding.

“The Policemen involved have been interdicted and all the suspects will be arraigned before court tomorrow Wednesday 9th March 2022.”

By Vincent Kubi