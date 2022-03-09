NPP MP Not Dead – Family

The family of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Ahanta West in the Western Region, Ebenezer Kojo Kum has denied media reports that he is dead.

According to the family, the MP who is Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister, though was seriously unwell but he is not dead.

Some media reports have predicted an imminent by-election in the constituency.

Others also spread rumours that the MP is not alive.

However, in an audio WhatsApp message, Nana Mensah Kumah III of Turom, who describes himself as a elderly brother to the MP, insists that the legislature is not dead.

In a local dialect, Fante, he insisted that “It is true my brother was critically sick and we are still praying for him after being discharged from hospital and being treated home but he is not dead.”

He expressed frustration about the death rumours hence the response.

According to him, if the minister of state were truly dead, he would have been the first make it public.

He therefore asked the general public for prayers for his brother.

By Vincent Kubi