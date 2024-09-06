Burkina Faso Outdoors New Biometric Passport Without ECOWAS Logo

In a move that further solidifies its withdrawal from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Burkina Faso’s military administration has introduced a new generation biometric passport that no longer features the regional bloc’s insignia.

The new passport, equipped with an electronic chip, boasts advanced data collection and storage capabilities, as well as enhanced security features.

According to the Security Minister Mahamadou Sana, the document enables online pre-registration, flexible registration, and instant data transmission to embassies.

This development comes after Burkina Faso, alongside Mali and Niger, withdrew from ECOWAS in 2023, following the regional bloc’s threat of military intervention in response to a coup in Niger.

The three nations have since formed the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) and established a joint military force to address security challenges posed by terrorist groups in the region.

The introduction of the new passport, developed by the Chinese company Emptech, marks Burkina Faso as the first West African nation and the 10th in Africa to adopt this state-of-the-art identification technology, aligning with international civil aviation standards.

Existing passports will remain valid until their expiration, while applicants for the new biometric version will be required to pay a fee of 50,000 West African CFA francs ($84.46).

Additional services linked to the new passport may incur extra charges.

This move highlights Burkina Faso’s shift towards independence from regional organizations and its focus on strengthening its national security and international relations.

-BY Daniel Bampoe