NPP Unveils Ambitious Plan To Transform Ghana’s Economy

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has unveiled a comprehensive plan to transform Ghana’s economy, promising to reduce the high cost of living, improve standards of living, and develop various sectors of the economy.

At a press conference held at the party’s Campaign Communication Office in Dzorwulu, Accra, various speakers outlined the NPP’s plans to improve the agriculture, transport, energy, and housing sectors, as captured in its manifesto for the 2024 elections.

According to the party, a Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia presidency would roll out a 2000-megawatt solar power project to provide electricity in areas without connectivity, increase connectivity from 80 to 100 percent, and reduce electricity costs by 50 percent.

The NPP also promised to expand the Gold-For-Oil (G4O) scheme to help importers of fuel negotiate better premiums with suppliers, and introduce incentives for solar power users through the metering system.

In the transport sector, the party pledged to reduce the cost of transportation by facilitating private sector investment in Electric Vehicle (EV) infrastructure, expand the G4O to stabilize fuel prices, and implement a flat rate for all importers.

The NPP also promised to reform the drivers’ licensing system, extending license renewals from two to five years, with license validity pegged at 10 years.

In agriculture, the party vowed to consolidate the gains of the Planting for Foods and Jobs (PFJ) initiative and invest in other initiatives to promote all-year-round farming, ensuring food security.

The NPP also promised to accelerate efforts at de-risking agricultural financing, upscale the production and preservation of staple foods, and provide financing and guarantee schemes for farmers.

In housing, the party pledged to work with faith-based organizations and charities to provide homeless shelters, and partner with private developers to redevelop public lands into residential homes, with a mandatory requirement of between 20 and 30 percent for low-income, social housing units with subsidized rents.

The NPP’s plan has been hailed as ambitious and comprehensive, with many Ghanaians expressing hope that it would bring about the much-needed transformation in the country’s economy.

However, some critics have raised concerns about the feasibility of some of the promises, questioning how the party plans to fund its ambitious projects.

Despite these concerns, the NPP remains confident that its plan would bring about the desired transformation in Ghana’s economy, and has urged Ghanaians to give it the mandate to implement its policies.

