Burkinabes Who Tested Positive For Covid-19 Treated, Discharged

The Northern Regional Health Director, Dr. John B. Eleeza, has disclosed that the two Burkinabes who tested positive for Covid-19 at the Tamale Teaching Hospital have been treated and discharged from the health facility.

The Burkinabes tested positive when they came to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for dialysis.

“The Burkinabes were patients in our hospital and once we finished treating them , we let them go .”

Eight Guineans and two Burkinabes tested positive for Covid-19 in the Northern region.

The patients traveled from Burkina Faso and Togo respectively through unapproved routes into Ghana.

They then lodged at a hotel in Tamale for a couple of days before two of them were picked following a tip-off by residents.

The Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed has said samples of the patients were sent to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) and the results came back positive.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale