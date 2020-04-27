189 Contacts Traced In Tamale over 2 New Covid-19 Cases

Dr. John B. Eleeza

The Northern Regional Health Director, Dr. John B. Eleeza, has indicated that 189 contacts have been traced since the region recorded two additional Covid-19 cases.

According to him, samples of the 189 persons have been taken for testing.

The Northern Region recorded two more coronavirus (Covid-19) cases bringing its total to 13.

Dr. Eleeza, who confirmed to DGN Online, said the new patients are a male and female and that they have been sent to the treatment center at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

According to Dr. Eleeza, the patients are natives of Tamale and do not have any traveling history.

He indicated that the female was suspected when she visited a health facility in Tamale while the male visited the hospital voluntary to be screened.

“The samples were taken and tested and it came out positive ,” he said.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale