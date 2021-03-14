Burnaboy, Wizid battle for 63rd Grammy Awards

Nigerian Superstars, Wizkid and Burnaboy will today battle for the 63rd Grammys award.

The awards ceremony is expected to come off at 3:00 P.M ET and will stream live on Grammys.com.

Burnaboy’s recent album, ‘Twice As Tall’ was nominated as the World Music Album alongside other entertainers like Antibalas, Bebel Gilberto, Anoushka Shankar, and Tinariwen.

For Wizkid, another top Nigerian artiste, it was his feature in Beyoncé’s Brownskin girl song. The song’s video is nominated for Best Music Video.

Some Tweeps congratulated the two artists for their hard work in the African entertainment industry.

One Tweep, Olamide who congratulated the two, wrote, “ Imagine and Burna winning a Grammy and they drop Ballon D’or days after. The internet will scatter. Biggest flex”.

ChartsAfrican Entertainment also wrote ,”#GRAMMYs Congratulations to Burna Boy and Wizkid in advance”.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony will be held in and around the Los Angeles Convention Centre Los Angeles on March 14, 2021. It will recognize the best recordings, compositions, and artists of the eligibility year, running from September 1, 2019, to August 31, 2020.

Beyoncé received the most nominations with nine, followed by Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, and Taylor Swift with six each. The ceremony was originally scheduled for January 31, 2021; however, on January 5, 2021, the Recording Academy postponed the ceremony to March 14, 2021, due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles as well as health and safety concerns therein.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke