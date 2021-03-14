Diana Hamilton Dance Causes A Stir On Twitter As Hannah Marfo Ministers On UTV

Tweeps have reacted to Award-winning Ghanaian Gospel Musician, Diana Antwi Hamilton’s dance moves as Hannah Marfo Minister on UTV’s United Showbiz show.

In the video circulating on Twitter, the gospel musician was seen dancing and singing along the veteran musician Hannah Marfo’s popular worship song “ Nyame Ye Onyame” in her house.

The Saturday edition of the united Showbiz show hosted by actress Nana Ama Macbrown was dedicated to mark this year’s International Women week celebration. Some veteran gospel musician who graced the program includes Abena Ophelia, Hannah Marfo, Abaawa Connie, Helena Rhabbles and Diana Hopeson.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke