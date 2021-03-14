Abeiku Santana, Wendy Shay, Others Surprise Dentaa Amoateng On Her Birthday Celebration

Ace broadcast journalist, Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santan, Wendy Shay, and other personalities have surprised Britain-based Ghanaian entrepreneur, Dentaa Amoateng, on her 38th birthday celebration.

The celebration took place on Saturday, 14th March 2021.

According to Dentaa, she was called by her business partner for a meeting at the African Regent Hostel but upon arriving, she realized it was a prank, saying, “the business meeting has turned into a surprise party, hahaha, you made my birthday a memorable one guys”.

Denta took to her Instagram page to thank God for her 38th birthday, the personality present, and also the organizers of the surprise party.

She wrote “I wanted to dedicate a post purely to say thank you! Thank you for every single Birthday wish. I’m still going through all of them”.

“It means so much to me that you took the time out of your day to send me a birthday comment, message, text, voice note, or phone call. They all came together with the love and spoils of my family and friends to make it one of my most special Birthdays yet”.

“I was told to come to a business meeting at @africanregenthotel not knowing it was a surprise 🙈Thank you to @saltmediagh CEO Bobbie aka Frimpong @abeikusantana for making it happen 🙈 thank you @faddick @_kennedyosei @wendyshayofficial @kalybos1 @janeawoonor @akwasizurich @bullet_rufftown @godwin_lumengh @bolarayofficial @mreazi @kontihene1 the list goes #grateful #birthday

My special birthday top from @dzignatee #orderyoursnow”.

Other notable personalities present at the celebration included Fadda Dickson, Bobbie Frimpong, Kennedy Osei, Kalybos, Bullet, Borla Ray, Mr. Eazi, Kontihene, and a host of other celebrities.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke