Can We Deal With One Pandemic At A Time? – Ursula speaks on Violence against Women

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West Constituency and Minister for Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has also added her voice to the discussions on the recently recorded cases of violence against women in the country.

According to the women activist, domestic abuse for years now has become a serious human right issue and a pandemic in the country.

As a matter of urgency, she said the law enforcers must strengthen their punishment regime to serve as a deterrent to perpetrators who always abuse women.

Madam Owusu-Ekuful on her Facebook page wrote, “Domestic abuse is one of the most serious human rights abuses, having a significant effect on women’s economic well-being, sexual and reproductive health, psychological well-being, and ability to participate in and lead the recovery of our social orders and economies”.

She also added that “The increase in violence against women must be tackled urgently with financial assistance and upgrade packages that are customized to the magnitude and complexity of the test and represent the needs of women facing multiple forms of separation”.

“The awfulness of Lilian and Yesutor among others should stir the anger of the country. This debate does not end without a conclusion. Abusive actions, a shadow pandemic in the home must come to an end!!!” she said.

She called on the Police and justice administrators in Ghana to ensure that violence against women and children are brought to an end.

She reiterated that “We can only but deal with one pandemic at a time”.

Within three months Ghana has recorded two cases of the tragic death of women in abusive relationships.

It started with East Legon businessman, Mr. Charles Prince Dedjoe, who according to reports threw his wife, Lilian Dedjoe, from a storey building down to her death.

Then another tragic incident that occurred a week ago involved a level 300 lady, Elizabeth Yesutor who died due to physical abuse suffered at the hands of her partner Philip Caesar Kumah.

Due to these two incidents, most non-governmental organizations have called on the government to strengthen the law governing Domestic Violence in the country.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke