Lydia Forson Blasts Charlotte Oduro over Women Death

Ghanaian award-winning actress cum producer, Lydia Forson, has accused marriage counselor, Charlotte Oduro, of partly contributing to the killing of women by their abusive husbands.

According to the actress, Charlotte Oduro has in the past taken to several media platforms to advise women to pamper their husbands after every abuse in order to keep their homes.

According to a Facebook post sighted by DGN Online on Lydia Forson’s page, the actress wrote, “You will now come and write OMG, why didn’t she leave when a woman is found dead. Meanwhile you’re in a group where they’re sharing this and having these conversations and you don’t say anything”.

Ghana has in recent days recorded two cases of the tragic death of women in abusive relationships.

The alleged killings started with East Legon businessman, Charles Prince Dedjoe, who according to reports threw his wife, Lilian Dedjoe, from a storey building down to her death.

Then another tragic incident that occurred a week ago involved a level 300 lady, Elizabeth Yesutor who died due to physical abuse suffered at the hands of her partner Philip Caesar Kumah.

Due to these two incidents, most non-governmental organizations have called on government to strengthen the law governing Domestic Violence in Ghana .

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke