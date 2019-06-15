Business Development Minister Visits Northern Chiefs

Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal

The Business Development Minister, Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, has visited some chiefs in the Northern Region.

The purpose of his visits was to introduce himself to the chiefs and also interact with them about government policies from the Business Development Ministry.

He visited the King of Dagbon Ya Na, Abukari Mahama II, the Mion Lana, the Yoo Naa, the Kumbungu Naa and the Tolon Naa at their various palace.

Interacting with the Chiefs, the minister said last year, businessmen and women were given loans to implement their plans and expand their businesses.

Ibrahim Mohammed Awal with Kumbungu Naa in Kumbungu

He indicated that this year, government would be training businessmen and women in China and provide scholarship opportunities for students to study in China.

According to him, Government would also be providing loans for businesses.

He encouraged young entrepreneurs to take advantage of the opportunity and apply for the loans to support their businesses.

Dr. Awal revealed that this year, government would provide training for over 2,000 ‘kayayes’ in the south and assured that after the training, he would encourage them to come back home and start a business with the training skills they have acquired.

Ibrahim Mohammed Awal with Mion Lana in Mion

He therefore appealed to the people of the North through the Chiefs to give the New Patriotic Party(NPP) another four year term to be able to complete and introduce more pro-poor policies which would benefit the ordinary Ghanaian.

The Chiefs thanked the minister and the government for the intervention provided to businesses in the North.

According to them, the intervention would not only benefit the entrepreneurs but their families as well.

The Chiefs praised government for the pro-poor policies implemented so far and encouraged the State to implement more of such policies to improve the lives of every Ghanaian.

FROM Eric Kombat, Yendi