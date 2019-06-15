CPP Visit Mosque, Church To Give Thanks For 70th Milestone

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has visited the Prince Emmanuel Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church at Ringway Estates to worship and give thanks to God for 70 years of its existence.

On Friday, June 14, 2019, the leadership and members of Nkrumah’s once vibrant CPP, visited Abosey Okai Central Mosque to worship, praise and thank Allah for the same reason.

Notable among the leadership was the Party’s 2016 presidential candidate, Kobina Ivor Greenstreet.

At the SDA church, Pastor Dr Divine Ayivor, nephew of Komla Agbeli Gbedema, recounted the connection between the CPP and the Church.

He stated the leadership was right in visiting the Church to thank God for 70 years.

According to the pastor, God was indeed invited at the foundation of the Party.

He prayed for a renewal and rejuvenation of the party.

He added that there was the need for a revival and rededication to the founding dream.

CPP was founded by the late President Kwame Nkrumah on June 12, 1949 and spent about eight years helping to fight for independence for then Gold Coast.

Ghana gained independence on March 6, 1957 from Britain, with the CPP’s founder becoming Ghana’s President.

He stayed in power for about nine years before he was overthrown in February 1966.

BY Melvin Tarlue