Business Support Directory For SMEs

Kosi Yankey-Ayeh

The National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI) and SheTrades Commonwealth International Trade Centre have launched a directory of Business Support Organisations (BSO) for small and medium enterprises.

The open-source repository contains information about organisations that provide business support services to SMEs, especially women entrepreneurs.

The directory aims to create awareness of the existence of key support organisations, connect women-owned and women-led businesses to a wider customer base.

Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, Executive Director of NBSSI, said the BSO directory would help remove the challenges of access to business support services and help entrepreneurs to establish contacts.

The directory, she said, would provide a one-stop-shop for women entrepreneurs to access information on support programmes and initiatives geared towards women in business.

“The BSO directory will be a one-stop catalogue to access key profiles and relevant BSO contact information as well as the services they provide,” she said.

The directory will also provide other relevant information on institutional initiatives and services available to women-owned businesses.

The purpose of the business directory is to provide the user base with the information they need to become aware of, contact, locate and to raise awareness among women-owned businesses of the business support services available.

It will also function as a central repository for BSO services and information open to women-owned businesses in the country.

The BSO Directory has 59 organisations categorised into multi sectorial BSOs, Financial Services Sector BSOs, Shea Sector BSOs, Art, Tourism and Hospitality Sector BSOs, Education Sector BSOs and Technology Sector BSOs.

In addition to being a one-stop catalogue to access key profiles and relevant BSO contact information, the BSO Directory will provide updates on training opportunities and services, information on membership application processes, and an access hub containing data and pointers to ongoing women-focused initiatives.

“As we support entrepreneurs to advance to greater heights, this platform will be another positive addition to opportunities for their products,” Mrs. Yankey-Ayeh said, adding, “It will connect women-owned and women-led businesses to a wider customer base. An advantage the BSO Directory provides is the visibility it gives to businesses. The prospects are unimaginable, and what this can do for women-owned businesses is unthinkable.”

– GNA