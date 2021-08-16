Businessman Spousal Murder Case Adjourned To September 13

A Madina District Court has adjourned to September 13, the case of Prince Charles Dedjoe, a Business Executive who is standing trial over spousal murder.

The matter was adjourned by Susana Nyakotey, the relieving Judge because the Prosecution informed the court that the Police were still waiting for advice from the Attorney General’s Department.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Sophia Adamuwaa, told the court the matter before it was murder and they were yet to receive AG’s advice.

Captain Retired Nkrabeah Effah Dateh, defence counsel, said since the substantive judge was on leave and the Police were still waiting for advice from the AG’s Department, the matter should be adjourned to September 27.

He said the date suggested by him would curtail the attendance of the accused to court only to take dates.

The Magistrate however adjourned the matter to September 13.

Dedjoe has had his plea reserved following a charge of murder preferred against him.

He has been granted GHC200,000 bail by a High Court in Accra.

The prosecution’s case is that the complainant, Charles Seth Bladzu, a Retired Administrator residing at Sogakope in the Volta Region, is the father of the deceased.

Lilian Dedjoe, now deceased, was married to Dedjoe and they both lived at East Legon, Accra.

Dedjoe and the deceased’s relationship had been marred with some misunderstanding leading to conflicts between them for some time, the prosecution said.

On March 1, this year, a misunderstanding ensued between Dedjoe and Lilian, during which Dedjoe allegedly assaulted Lilian, who sustained injuries and later went to the Madina Polyclinic for treatment.

The prosecution said when Lilian returned home, her condition deteriorated and on March 6, 2021, she went into a coma and was rushed to the Lister Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

A report was made to the police and Dedjoe was arrested. During investigations, he admitted assaulting the deceased with slippers.

GNA