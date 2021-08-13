C.K Akonnor Names A 30-Man Provisional List As Qualifiers

Coach C.K Akonnor

Head Coach of the Black Stars Charles Kwablan Akonnor has picked a provisional 30-man squad for the cracking game in Cape Coast and Johannesburg, handing a call up to Sturm Graz Kelvin Yeboah.

Ghana will begin her FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa in September.

The list includes five home based players Richard Atta (Hearts of Oak), Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC), Ismail Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko), Issahaku Abdul Fatawu (Steadfast FC) and Afriyie Barnieh of Accra Hearts of Oak. Orlando Pirates shot stopper Richard Ofori who hasn’t played for Ghana since November last year following a muscle injury is in line to make his first appearance in 11 months after recovering from the setback.

There are also recalls for Majeed Ashimeru and Jonathan Mensah who had been in the international wilderness but are back in favour.

Ghana is expected to take on the Walias of Ethiopia at the Cape Coast stadium on Friday, September 3, before playing South Africa on Monday, September 6, 2021 in Johannesburg.

By Annie Wharton Savage