Man, 25 Arrested for Alleged Defilement

The Gushegu District Police Command has arrested one Sulemana Medu, 25, for allegedly defiling an 11-year-old girl (name withheld) at Pisinga in the Gushegu District of the Northern Region.

The Gushegu District Police Comander, ASP Thomas Tulisi, who confirmed the arrest to DGN Online said the suspect is in their custody and will be transferred to Yendi for further investigations.

According to him, the victim (name withheld) lives with her aunty, a farmer. He said on that day, her aunty went to farm so the victim decided to go to her father’s house to get some food to eat.

He indicated that when she got to her father’s house, nobody was home and so she decided to wait and it was during that time that the suspect who was passing by saw her and asked her to get him water to take his medicine.

ASP Tulisi said after the girl came out with the water, the suspect dragged her inside a bathroom and defiled her.

The Gushegu District Commander stated that the victim informed her father about the incident and they reported the case to the police and the suspect was arrested.

Meanwhile Information gathered indicates that some chiefs and politicians in the area are pleading with the victim’s family to settle the case out of court.

FROM Eric Kombat, Pisinga