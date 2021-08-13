CK Akonnor Names Thomas Partey In Black Stars Double Header

Thomas Partey

Black Stars Head Coach C.K Akonnor has named 28-year-old Arsenal star, Thomas Partey in his provisional squad for the 2021 World Cup qualifiers, double header against South Africa and Ethiopia.

The Ghanaian international limped off with a right ankle injury during the first half of Arsenal’s 2-0 pre-season friendly defeat by Chelsea on August 1, following a robust challenge by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Partey had already been ruled out of the 2021/22 Premier League season opener away to newly-promoted London rivals Brentford on Friday evening with ankle ligament damage.

The team is a mixture of home based and others who play abroad.

The influential Partey has endured bad luck with injury since joining Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in a high-profile £45million deal on transfer deadline day in October 2020, featuring in only 24 Premier League matches during his maiden campaign in English football.