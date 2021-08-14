Social Enterprise Ghana Calls on Deputy Trade and Industry Minister

The Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Hon, Herbert Krapa, has received a delegation of officials from Social Enterprise Ghana (SE Ghana) for an official introduction of business network.

Social Enterprise Ghana is the national network of high-impact social entrepreneurs working together with stakeholders to strengthen Ghana’s social enterprise ecosystem.

Among other things, the organisation advocates for business-friendly policies for social enterprises and supports them to access skills, market and finance.

The meeting, according to Mr. Edwin Zu-Cudjoe, the Executive Director of Social Enterprise Ghana, is part of efforts to create the relevant platform for private-public dialogues with relevant government agencies to improve the business environment for social enterprises to be resilient and sustainable amidst COVID-19.

He particularly mentioned the assistance in the development of the draft Social Enterprise Policy which among other things calls for the setting up of a Ghana Social Enterprise Fund to support social enterprises, acquisition of quotas for government’s social goods procurements and training of social entrepreneurs.

The Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Hon. Herbert Krapa, in his submissions pledged his commitment in supporting the growth of small and growing businesses.

Hon Krapa said the Ministry under the able leadership of Honourable Alan Kyerematen is poised to hold regular dialogues with the relevant industry stakeholders and private sector organisations to forge collaborations necessary for the growth and stability of Ghanaian businesses and start-ups.

By Annie Wharton Savage