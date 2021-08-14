Chief Of Staff Receives Locally Made Tricycle Ambulance

Akosua Frema Osei- Opare (2nd right) observing a demonstration of the facility of the tricycle ambulance

The Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, has received two Rural Motor King tricycle ambulances from LK International Company Ghana Limited, as proof of the company’s production capacity.

The donation on Thursday was the company’s token of appreciation of government’s support in enrolling it under the flagship programme, One district, One factory (1D1F).

Mrs. Osei-Opare on receiving the ambulances, said the government was working to ensure that every Ghanaian, irrespective of their socio-economic status, gets access to health and education.

The Chief of Staff said that all was set for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to break the ground for the commencement on the construction of 111 hospitals, code-named Agenda 111, across the country to make healthcare delivery accessible to all Ghanaians.

According to her, the vehicle would help to bring healthcare delivery closer to the vulnerable, especially pregnant women in labour who are faced with unfavorable transportation means.

She urged local assemblies, organizations and individuals to purchase and deploy such tricycles to deprived areas to augment efforts to improve healthcare delivery.

Manager of LK International Ghana Limited, Margaret Amaki Boni said the machine, designed in collaboration with the Ghana Health Service and the Ghana Ambulance Service, could be used as a mobile pharmacy and clinic.

Fabricated in Ghana, the tricycle ambulance is fitted with first aid box, collapsible stretcher, seats, lights, sirens and has double back tires for stability.

The machines are to be transferred to rural communities, particularly difficult-to-access areas with such a need.

By Annie Wharton Savage