C.K. Tedam’s Body Arrives In Paga

The mortal remains of the late Clement Kubindiwo Tedam has arrived at his hometown, Paga, in the Kessena-Nankana West District of the Upper East Region ahead of a state burial scheduled for Saturday June 22, 2019.

The casket draped with a Ghana flag arrived in a Ghana Armed Forces helicopter exactly 4:00pm and was received at the Paga Air strip by a government delegation led by the Upper East Regional Minister, Paulina Patience Abayage, the leadership of the New Patriotic Party and family heads of the late statesman.

The casket was taken to the family house at the Paga Pio Palace where some rites were performed to officially accept the mortal remains.

Mr. Tedam, a veteran politician, died at the age of 94 on April 26, 2019 in Accra.

He was the Chairman of the Council of Elders of the New Patriotic Party at the time of his death.

FROM: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Paga