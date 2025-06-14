C/R: 19 Robbers Arrested with Illicit Drugs at Dominase Onion Market

The Central East Regional Police Command, through a special operation on June 12, 2025, arrested 19 suspects in connection with illicit drug trade and robbery activities in the Kasoa Dominase enclave and the Onion market in the Central Region.

The arrested suspects include Abubakari Ibrahim, Mohammed Awal, Shafiu Salisu, Hamza Amadu, Ali Adamu, Balhani Fuseini, Jamal Haruna, Zakari Abdulai, Abdul Aziz, Bera Kalidu, Moro Baki, Anthony Lucky, Razak Yussif, Sumani Issah, Sulley Mohammed, Abdul Salifu, Eliasu Bukari, Kamelo Muuk, and Osumanu Amadu.

Exhibits retrieved during the operation include substances suspected to be Indian hemp and controlled pharmaceutical drugs such as Tramadol and others. According to a statement signed by Victor Kofi Dosoo, Head of Public Affairs for the Central East Region, all 19 suspects are currently in police custody, assisting with the investigation, and will be put before the court in due course.

The Regional Command commends the personnel who embarked on the operation and encourages them not to relent in their efforts in combating crime.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke