ECG Tema Ladies Celebrate Fathers Day

The ladies association of the Electricity Company of Ghana, Tema Region held a pre Father’s Day discussion as part of a staff durbar to mark the celebration on Sunday, 15th June 2025.

The association, officially known as the ECG Power Queens of Tema Region held the durbar on Thursday 12th June 2025 at the company’s Tema Regional Office to discuss a number of issues of concern to the staff and the organization.

Speaking at the durbar, the ECG National Organizer, Ms. Emma Aba Amissah who delivered an address on behalf of the Tema Power Queens President, Ms. Anabel Zormelo spoke on the theme, “the self-preserving man”.

As part of her address, Ms. Amissah said “our message to you is that you should focus on your health and get yourself checked for prostate and testicular cancers as these conditions are affecting more and more men”. She added that “science and medicine shows that early detection can improve chances of recovery therefore the plea is for the men to take their health seriously in the wake of upcoming father’s day as their gifts to themselves”.

Another speaker was the ECG Tema Management representative for mental health in the person of Madam Zita Kyei-Gyamfi who focused her address on stress and suicide prevention. She said that “culturally and socially, men have been brought up to keep their issues to themsleves yet this is not a healthy practice as there are many issues stressing men and the silence is not helping”. She added that “men should open up, build and form good relationships and to stop internalizing their problems”.

Madam Kyei-Gyamfi added a plea, that “suicide has gotten to alarming rates with more men becoming victims. This is a mental health scare and therefore, men should speak up and stop keeping all stress to themselves”.

The Tema Queens encouraged all staff of the Region to wear blue on the day, as part of the advocacy on men’s health and to mark the pre Father’s Day celebration.