Cabbie Foils Attempt By 2 To Rob Mobile Money Vendor

A taxi driver, who witnessed two suspects robbing a mobile money vendor foiled their effort by crushing them with his vehicle.

They were later arrested by a Nungua District Police Patrol Team.

The two are Kojo Mintah, 34, and Daniel Adumako, 24 years.

Head of the Accra Regional Police Command’s Public Affairs Unit, DSP Effia Tenge, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview.

She said on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at about 0720 hours, a Mobile money vendor at Nungua Coco beach area with the assistance of Nungua District Patrol team arrested and brought to the station the two suspects.

She said a report was made that the suspects entered the Mobile Money Shop at Nungua Coco Beach area and snatched the vendor’s lady’s hand bag, containing cash of GHC1,298.00 and quickly mounted a waiting motor bike in an attempt to escape.

“Unfortunately for them, they were crashed by a Nissan taxi cab whose driver had witnessed the attack,” Mrs Tenge said.

“Suspect Kojo Mintah sustained a fractured left leg whilst suspect Daniel Adumako sustained severe bruises as a result of mob arrest. The suspects were taken to Police hospital for treatment,” she added.

GNA