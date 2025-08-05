Cabinet Approves New Mining, Skills Dev’t Programme

Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah – Minister of Lands and Natural Resources

Cabinet has approved the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme (rCOMSDEP) for implementation.

The approval follows a proposal by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources for a flagship initiative designed to transform Ghana’s artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) sector.

It is also in line with President John Dramani Mahama’s vision to create sustainable jobs through responsible mining and skills development.

The new programme merges and reforms the existing Community Mining Scheme (CMS) and the National Alternative Employment and Livelihood Programme (NAELP) while introducing a more coordinated and efficient approach to ASM by establishing regulated, community-owned mining cooperatives.

These cooperatives will receive professional training, legal concessions, and access to shared processing facilities equipped with modern gold recovery technologies and water treatment systems.

“This is a major step forward in ensuring that mining is done responsibly, while creating meaningful livelihoods,” the Ministry said in a statement.

The programme also places a strong emphasis on vocational training and entrepreneurship, particularly for women and young people.

Through accredited skills development in areas such as mining techniques, equipment maintenance, agriculture, digital skills, and enterprise management, rCOMSDEP aims to expand livelihood options beyond mining.

“We are investing in people — in their skills, in their future, and in the future of their communities,” the statement added.

Also, degraded lands will be rehabilitated and restored for productive use in agriculture and forestry, while green jobs will be created through reforestation and ecosystem restoration efforts.

rCOMSDEP also includes plans to strengthen local economies through agricultural value chain development and will use revenues from mining to support essential community infrastructure such as water systems, schools, health facilities, and renewable energy projects.

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources thus called on all stakeholders — including traditional leaders, youth groups, civil society organisations, and private sector partners — to actively engage with the implementation of rCOMSDEP.

“Together, we can reshape the future of artisanal and small-scale mining, restore our environment, and build strong, self-sustaining communities,” the Ministry urged.

A Business Desk Report