MBA Programme Launched To Strengthen SME Innovation

A new 13-week Mini MBA programme aimed at enhancing innovation and sustainability among Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) has been launched through a collaboration involving MTN Ghana, Absa Bank Ghana, and Nova Business School Africa.

The programme is part of a broader initiative to improve business and leadership skills among SMEs, with a focus on fostering long-term competitiveness. Fifty SMEs have been selected to participate, beginning with an orientation and introductory training session facilitated by Nova Business School Africa.

Participants will receive instruction in key business areas such as strategic planning, financial management, branding, digital transformation, succession planning, and market expansion.

The SMEs chosen for the programme represent a variety of sectors including agribusiness, manufacturing, ICT, services, retail, and the creative industries. Of the 50 participants, 30 were nominated by MTN Ghana, while 20 were selected by Absa Bank Ghana through a programme targeting women-led enterprises.

At the launch event, Benedict Bentil, a representative from MTN Ghana, said that while many SMEs in Ghana demonstrate strong potential, they often lack access to tools and systems that support business growth. He explained that the programme was developed to provide participants with structured knowledge and mentorship opportunities.

Mr. Bentil also indicated that participants would receive three months of post-training support to assist in applying what they learn during the course.

Head of Agribusiness at Absa Bank Ghana, William Nettey, stressed the importance of strengthening SMEs, especially those led by women. He noted that entrepreneurs frequently encounter challenges related to financing, formalisation, and market adaptation, and said that capacity-building efforts such as this programme are critical for business resilience.

Professor Mathew Tsamenyi, President and CEO of Nova Business School Africa, stated that the curriculum was shaped by both local and international experts, with a focus on practicality and relevance to the Ghanaian business environment.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke