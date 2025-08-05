Fire Guts Accra Tourist Information Centre

Reggie Rockstone and wife

Fire gutted the Accra Tourist Information Centre in the early hours of Monday, causing significant damage to the premises and affecting several businesses, including the popular food outlet Rockz Waakye, owned by veteran musician Reggie Rockstone.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the fire was reported at exactly 1:02am and the first fire engine from the GNFS National Headquarters arrived on the scene within two minutes, with additional support coming from stations at Flagstaff House, Circle, Accra City, and the Ministries, as well as a Rapid Intervention Vehicle.

Firefighters battled the blaze for over two hours before bringing it under control at 3:32am. The fire crews remained on-site to extinguish residual flames and prevent the fire from spreading to nearby structures.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains unknown, though eyewitnesses have suggested it may have started in the kitchen area of Rockz Waakye.

Speaking in a video shared on social media after the incident, Reggie Rockstone expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of support from the public. “Yes, there has been a fire, a pretty devastating fire. The good news is that no human being was harmed,” he said. “Material stuff we don’t take with us when we check out, so we praise God for this.”

He also praised the GNFS for their quick response, stating that despite public criticism, the firefighters did their best to control the situation.

Operations at Rockz Waakye have been suspended as management assesses the damage and plans for a possible reopening in the near future.