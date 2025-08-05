Funny Face Reconciles With Vanessa

Funny Face and Vanessa during their reconciliation

Comedian and actor, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face, has reconciled with his former partner and mother of his children, Vanessa Nicole, after a long public conflict and emotional strain.

In a post on Instagram, Funny Face confirmed the reunion and expressed his appreciation to those who played a role in making the reconciliation possible.

“Thank you Vanessa for the opportunity to co-parent!! God bless Kwaku Manu, Mama Vida, Mystic Twins, Mama Mavis, Ohene and Jah Wisdom!!! Ghana, Ghana I truly appreciate you all too for your support and prayers.

Lessons learnt the hard way… massive apologies to anyone I offended…Please find a place in your beautiful hearts to forgive me… I love you,” he wrote.

The reunion follows a highly publicised and often painful fallout between the two, during which both parties publicly shared their grievances. The breakdown in their relationship had taken a significant toll on Funny Face, contributing to mental health struggles and a long separation from his children.

Over the weekend, a video of the pair went viral, showing Funny Face and Vanessa sitting side by side in a room. At one point, the two shared a hug, and Funny Face was seen promising to change for the better — a gesture many interpreted as the moment of reconciliation.

The news has been met with widespread positivity, with fans and industry colleagues alike applauding the couple for choosing peace and unity, especially for the sake of their children.

This marks a fresh chapter for Funny Face, who has openly battled depression and personal challenges in recent years. For many, the reunion is not just a personal triumph for the entertainer, but a symbol of healing, forgiveness, and second chances.

By Francis Addo