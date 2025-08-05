Hard Work and Consistency Always Pay Off – Davido

Davido

Afrobeats sensation Davido has shared key lessons from his career, emphasising that hard work and consistency are the cornerstones of his success.

In a recent interview with Okay Africa, the Nigerian superstar revealed that his passion for music runs so deep that he would still be pursuing a career in it — even if fame had never come his way.

“I hope I still have the same passion. I’d probably try again… but it depends on my age,” he said.

“If I could tell younger Davido anything, it’d be, ‘It’s going to be a long journey, many ups and downs, smiles and frowns, but you’d get there.’”

Reflecting on his growth and experience in the industry, Davido offered a piece of advice he’s come to value:.

“There’ve been ups and downs, but I’ve learned that hard work and consistency always pay off.”

He also spoke about the unique and enduring relationship he shares with his fans across the globe.

“One flex I have is that money didn’t buy us natural love from my fans. You can’t buy that type of love.”

Davido expressed gratitude for the unwavering support he has received throughout his journey, noting that the genuine affection from his followers is one of the most treasured aspects of his career.

“Their love is truly priceless and one of the most valuable parts of my journey,” he said.

With a career spanning over a decade, countless hits, and a massive global fan base, Davido continues to serve as an inspiration to aspiring artists — proving that persistence, passion, and authenticity truly pay off.