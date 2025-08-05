Immigration Officer’s Murder: CID Retrieves Blood-Stained Fufu Pestle

DCOP Lydia Yaako Donkor

THE CRIMINAL Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service probing the murder of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) officer, Stephen King Amoah, has recovered a blood-stained fufu pestle wrapped in a polythene bag, hidden in the bushes approximately 100 meters from the crime scene.

The retrieval of the weapon marks a significant breakthrough into solving the gruesome murder of the late Amoah, whose charred body was discovered on July 9, 2025.

The fufu pestle has been sent for forensic analysis as part of an ongoing investigation. The CID, supported by officers from the Counter-Terrorism Unit and the Kwabenya District Police, visited suspect Bright Aweh’s residence. Evidence of attempted clean-up, freshly sprayed walls, and an empty can of spray paint (white) were uncovered.

A search at a secondary crime scene near the GBC Satellite area also uncovered a burnt wooden carpet stained with blood and partially burnt camouflage fabric. Subsequent investigations also revealed that a new woolen rug had been laid in the suspect’s house.

At a press briefing in Accra, the Director General of the Criminal Investigation Department, COP Lydia Yaako Donkor, stated that on July 24, police obtained a warrant from the court to search a specific room in the suspect’s house.

“A search revealed more blood stains, which were photographed, and samples were collected for forensic analysis. A further search in the bushes about 100 meters from the suspect’s house also led to the retrieval of a fufu pestle with blood stains all over it wrapped in polythene,” she said.

She further mentioned that the suspect’s car was impounded, saying, “Blood stains were seen and collected for analysis, and have tested positive for human blood.”

COP Donkor added that further investigation led to the discovery of CCTV footages showing three people on two motorbikes arriving at the suspect’s house on the day in question, adding that, “the deceased victim was also seen arriving at the location on a motorbike that dropped him and left, but the deceased was not seen leaving the location.”

She added that a vehicle belonging to the suspect was seen in the footage moving in and out of the location, with the suspect seen holding the polythene that was found containing the pestle with blood stains.

“In the face of these pieces of evidence, the suspect who was initially charged with kidnapping has since been rearrested and formally charged with murder. He is currently on remand following his appearance before the Adabraka District Court, and is scheduled to reappear on August 8,” she disclosed.

It will be recalled that Stephen King Amoah, popularly known as Otumfour Nana, went missing early last month, July 2025.

On July 4, 2025, the Kwabenya District Police Command received a complaint regarding the disappearance of Assistant Inspector Stephen King Amoah, an Immigration Officer stationed at the Sports Department of the Ghana Immigration Headquarters in Accra.

Investigations revealed that on July 3, 2025, the deceased left his residence at Ashongman Estate after receiving WhatsApp images of cash bundles from Bright Aweh, who requested to meet him at a spot at Ashongman Estate to settle outstanding debts. According to the complainant, Mr. Amoah never returned home that night, and his phone remained switched off thereafter.

On July 6, 2025, subsequent police operations led to the arrest of suspect Bright Aweh (alias Roberts or High Bright). During interrogation, he admitted to meeting and giving the deceased GH¢500,000 in cash on July 3, 2025 when they met at a spot at Ashongman Estate.

He claims that he instructed the deceased to use GH¢200,000 to pay off certain debts and hold the remaining GH¢300,000 for later collection.

However, the suspect failed to clearly explain the source of the funds and provided conflicting statements, which heightened suspicions of foul play. He was arraigned before the Kwabenya Circuit Court on July 8, 2025 on a provisional charge of kidnapping.

On the morning of July 9, 2025, police discovered a severely burned body in a gutter near GBC Satellite, opposite Comet Estate in Accra. The body was conveyed to the police hospital morgue. Following the discovery, investigators from the Kwabenya Police joined the crime scene and later proceeded with the complainant and transported six relatives to the morgue.

Despite the extent of the burns, the relatives positively identified the body as that of Stephen King Amoah.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke