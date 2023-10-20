Cabinet Holds 3-Day Retreat Over Economy, Dams Spillage Crisis

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is chairing a three-day cabinet retreat to discuss vital issues affecting the country.

Cabinet is scheduled to deliberate on matters including the country’s economy and the humanitarian crisis that has hit parts of the Lower Volta River areas after the spillage of the Akosombo and the Kpong Dams.

This retreat according to report comes after the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) approval of the second tranche of $600 million balance of payment support for Ghana.

The retreat will also discuss the devastating effect of the spillage of the dam which has rendered thousands homeless in some parts of the Volta, Eastern and Greater Accra Regions.

The Volta River Authority (VRA) commenced the controlled water spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams on September 15, 2023, due to a consistent rise in the inflow pattern and water level of the Akosombo reservoir.

The overflowing water has also caused severe damage to crops, livestock, infrastructure, and public utilities in the affected areas. Communities along the banks of the river are in dire need of relief supplies, clean drinking water, and medical assistance.

During the Cabinet retreat, the government will review the current state of the economy and discuss strategies to mitigate the effects of the dam spillage crisis.

The economic impact of the crisis cannot be underestimated, as many agricultural activities have been disrupted, leading to a decrease in food production and a rise in food prices.

Furthermore, the displacement of residents has put a strain on local resources, as temporary shelters and relief materials need to be provided.

The government will discuss plans for the relocation and rehabilitation of affected individuals and communities, including the possibility of constructing new settlements away from the flood-prone areas.

The Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources and the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) are working tirelessly to provide immediate assistance to affected communities.

However, the scale of the crisis requires a multi-sectoral approach and the involvement of various government agencies and stakeholders to ensure a comprehensive response.

President Akufo-Addo has expressed his concern for the affected individuals and has assured them that the government is committed to addressing their needs.

He has called on international partners, non-governmental organizations, and philanthropists to support the government’s efforts in providing relief and rebuilding affected communities.

The Cabinet retreat is expected to result in concrete action, plans and policy decisions to alleviate the suffering caused by the dam spillage.

The government will also seek ways to bolster the economy and ensure sustainable development in the face of this challenging situation.

As the government continues its efforts to address the humanitarian crisis and restore normalcy to affected areas, the plight of the affected individuals and communities should remain in the forefront of national discourse. Collaboration between all stakeholders will be crucial in overcoming the challenges posed by the dam spillage and rebuilding the lives of those affected.

By Vincent Kubi