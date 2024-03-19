CAC Lauds Parliament Over Anti-Gay Bill

The leadership of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) of Ghana has praised Parliament for passing the Anti-Gay Bill, formally known as the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill.

The church expressed gratitude towards Parliament, stating that the passage of the bill demonstrated the commitment of Ghana’s lawmakers to advocate for the welfare of the nation.

Speaking to the press in Kumasi over the weekend, the Trustee Chairman and Leader of the Christ Apostolic Church of Ghana, Apostle Abraham Amoh, called upon President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to assent the bill, following the positive example set by Parliament.

Apostle Amoh emphasised the importance of the President considering the sentiments of the populace and signing the bill into law to reflect the collective will of Ghanaians.

While acknowledging Ghana’s status as a secular state, Apostle Amoh underscored the significance of respecting the cultural traditions and religious beliefs of all ethnic groups and faith-based organisations to foster harmony within the nation.

He cautioned the President to safeguard the country’s diverse cultural heritage, emphasising the need to prioritise indigenous customs over foreign influences.

The Trustee Chairman explained that “there is the need for the culture of the various ethnic groups in the country to be protected and strengthened to protect the cultural values and moral activities which make up what the country stands for.”

Apostle Amoh stressed the importance of upholding the cultural practices of various ethnic groups to preserve Ghana’s identity and moral fabric.

Furthermore, he encouraged citizens to critically evaluate the track records and policies of political parties, particularly the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to determine which party is best positioned to advance the nation’s development agenda.

Apostle Amoh urged Ghanaians to hold political leaders accountable and ensure that electoral processes are conducted transparently and peacefully, emphasising the need for adherence to election guidelines for a harmonious electoral process and post-election period.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke