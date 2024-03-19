Ugandan Delegation Understudy Ghana’s Education Reforms

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

A Ugandan team is in the country to understudy the educational reforms.

The eleven-member Ugandan delegation on Monday visited the Ministry of Education and would be in the country for five days.

The delegation is led by Madam Kabahena Flavia Rwabuhoro, a Member of Parliament (MP) and Chairperson for Committee on Gender, Labour and Social Development. The team is made up of eight MPs and three staff.

As part of the mission, the delegation will visit various agencies under the Education Ministry to learn about their operations.

In his welcome address, the Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, said the visit by the delegation would go a long way to deepen the relationship between the two countries.

He took time to show pictures and videos of new and ongoing projects and explained the current state of education reforms in the country, which has led to the nation becoming the first port of call for many countries in Africa who keep coming to understudy the education sector.

Dr. Adutwum said, “We have not reached where we want to go but we have moved forward and hope that we will become a model on the African continent soon.”

He lauded the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his commitment and interest in transforming the fortunes of the country through education.

The Education Minister and other directors at the ministry spent time answering several questions from the Ugandan team who wanted to understand the various policies being implemented in the country as part of the education reforms.

The leader of the Ugandan delegation lauded Ghana for its role in the development of the African continent, citing the state of the nation’s education which has become a model for other African countries.

She also eulogised the country for the development of its democracy, making it a model when it comes to the development of democracy in the sub-region.

The delegation pledged to liaise with the leadership of Ghana’s Education Ministry to reform its education system since Ghana had one of the best education systems in the sub-region.

Chief Director of the Education Ministry, Mrs. Mamle Andrews, recounted the effort being made by the ministry to come out with the best policies, programmes and initiatives that stand the chance of turning around the fortunes of the nation through education.

She pledged the preparedness of the staff and management of the ministry towards the attainment of the best outcomes over the various interventions being executed currently by the ministry.

By A.R. Gomda