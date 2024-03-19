Nollywood’s Amaechi Muonagor Begs For Help

A distressing social media video shows the deteriorating health of Nollywood legend Amaechi Muonagor, who is pleading for financial assistance to undergo a kidney transplant.

In the video released on Monday, Muonagor can be seen lying in bed, barely able to speak, with a bandage on his chest. Sitting beside him, another actor, Kingsley Orji, explains that Muonagor urgently requires funds for a kidney transplant.

Orji elaborated, stating, “He has been in this condition for months now. He wants to go for a kidney transplant. He just came back from the ICU a couple of days ago. He was responding to treatment but not very well. We decided to bring him home because there was no money but it is not advisable.

He barely talks well. Please, he needs your help.”

The heartbreaking plea from Muonagor comes amidst the recent mourning of Nollywood star John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, who also faced medical challenges before his passing.

Reacting to the distressing video, many Nigerians have expressed sadness and solidarity, offering prayers and pledging financial support for the ailing actor.

Throughout his illustrious career, Muonagor appeared in numerous films, including the iconic “Aki and Paw,” where he portrayed the father of two mischievous teenagers.