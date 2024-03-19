Kuami Eugene Responding To Treatment – Lynx Entertainment

Music sensation Kuami Eugene is reportedly responding well to treatment following a car accident on Sunday, according to management of Lynx Entertainment.

The incident occurred when Kuami Eugene’s Range Rover collided with the back of a tipper truck on the N1 highway near CP, close to the DSTV office at the Dzorwulu traffic light in Accra.

Confirming the accident in a press statement on Monday, Lynx Entertainment revealed that both Kuami Eugene and a passenger sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

“We appreciate the outpouring of love from fans, media, and the general public, but we plead for the artiste to be given much space at this moment as he begins his recovery,” the statement added.

The accident has sent shock waves through Ghana’s showbiz industry since Sunday, drawing attention from various quarters.

Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri, Editor of Modern Ghana news portal and an eyewitness to the accident, also clarified some misconceptions in his account by the media.

“My car was right behind Kuami Eugene’s car when the accident happened late night on Sunday at CP, close to DSTV after Achimota Overhead towards Dzorwulu traffic Light at about 11 pm,” he explained.

Abugri detailed the circumstances, stating, “His car crashed into the back of a tipper truck which was in motion, moving without a tail light and at a slow pace on the N1 highway that has no street lights, making visibility difficult and driving dangerous. It would have been fatal if Kuami Eugene was overspeeding.”

He recounted his efforts to assist after the crash, saying, “I rushed to rescue them, helped get them out of the mangled car, and called a friend at the Achimota Police Station. A team came and towed the mangled vehicle. I also handed the tipper truck driver and his guys over to the police.”

Abugri further revealed, “Some motorists who stopped volunteered to rush Kuami Eugene and his passenger to the hospital while I stayed behind for the police to arrive. I followed up to UGMC hospital with an MTTU officer, took their details together with mine, and left after ensuring he was responding to treatment.”