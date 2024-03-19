GAF Confirms Crash Landing Of Helicopter, No Fatality Recorded

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) confirmed today that there were no fatalities after one of its helicopters made an emergency landing near Bonsukrom in the Western Region.

All passengers involved in the crash-landing have been safely accounted for.

According to sources close to the situation, the helicopter was carrying 21 individuals, including staff from the Petroleum sector regulators. The aircraft crash-landed into a bush near the Bonsukrom community, causing concern among residents.

In an official statement issued on March 19, 2024, Brigadier General E. Aggrey-Quarshie, Director General of Public Relations for GAF, stated that routine medical examinations are underway to ensure the well-being of all individuals involved. “All passengers on board have been accounted for and there were no fatalities. However, they have been evacuated and are currently undergoing routine medical checkup,” the statement read.

Preliminary assessments have begun to determine the cause of the incident. The helicopter, which was conducting routine offshore powerline inspection of the Atuabo gas plant, had on board 21 passengers, including staff from the Ghana National Gas Company and aircrew.

The GAF has reported that the helicopter is now secured by Air Force personnel. The immediate safety of the passengers remains a priority, and further investigations will be carried out to determine the factors that led to the emergency landing.

This incident serves as a reminder of the potential risks associated with these operations and underscores the importance of regular safety protocols and assessments. The GAF has assured the public that they will fully investigate the incident and take appropriate measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

By Vincent Kubi