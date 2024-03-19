Bawumia To Address 7th Ghana Female CEOs Summit On Digital Renaissance

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will on 17th April 2024 address the 7th Annual Ghana Female CEOs Summit as keynote Speaker and Special Guest of Honour by speaking on conversations centered on Ghana’s digital renaissance.

The event, which is being convened by Claudia Lumor, founder and CEO of Glitz Africa, who doubles as UNFPA Goodwill Ambassador to Ghana, will take place on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City from 9am to 4pm.

This landmark event is set to carry the powerful theme: “Leveraging Ghana’s Digital Renaissance:

Women CEOs Shaping the Future of Business and Innovation.”

In a statement issued by Glitz Africa, it noted that ‘’The Ghana Female CEOs Summit is a platform designed to empower, connect, and celebrate the achievements of Ghanaian women leading the charge in the business world. The summit will delve into the exciting opportunities presented by Ghana’s digital transformation, exploring how female CEOs can leverage this revolution to drive innovation and success in their ventures.

According to the team, the special function of the Vice President at the Summit comes as a result of his continuous championing of digitalization since assuming office in 2017, as his key area has helped transform to become digitalized in the healthcare space, where data and medical records at public health facilities have all been stored in a digital format paving way for efficiency, effectiveness and productivity within the sector.

‘’Other aspects of the Summit will include, panel discussions featuring prominent Ghanaian female CEOs and industry experts from across the African continent, interactive breakout sessions focusing on harnessing digital tools for business growth, leadership development, and navigating the ever-evolving digital landscape’’ the statement noted.

It added that the breakout sessions will also involve conversations related to other fields of operations within the corporate sector such as manufacturing, agriculture and export finance and economy, energy and technology, and innovation.

The Summit will also provide female CEOs with networking opportunities to connect, and share experiences while forging strategic partnerships.

-BY Daniel Bampoe