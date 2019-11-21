Caesars Court Minigolf League Returns Sunday

The Ghana Minigolf Federation (GMF) successfully teed off their third edition of Clubs League last Sunday at the Caesars Court Minigolf Course at Ridge, Accra.

The five-week competition dubbed ‘Caesars Court 2019 Clubs League’ is made up of six minigolf leading clubs in Ghana; all vying for the ultimate 2019 cup on December 15, including Forbes, Black Putters, Kama, Power, Nutterz Putterz and Golden Putters Minigolf Clubs.

Each club would compete with three teams and is required to play six matches on each of the five match days that saw defending champions (Forbes Club) lead the league table on match day one with 14 points after total score of 505.

Golden Putterz came second with 13 points and 512 total score, while Nutterz Putterz followed up closely in third position with same 13 points and 514 points.

Kama, Black Putters and Power Minigolf Clubs came in fourth, fifth and sixth position with 12, 10 and nine points each respectively.

For best stroke play on match day 1, Ruben Minko of Kama Minigolf Club recorded lowest with 75 points for his two games while Nutterz Putterz Club duo of Enock Nyarko & Hicham Chihadeh logged best combined score of 159 points.

They were trailed closely by Forbes duo Bright Frimpong and Philip Selassie with 162 points.

Emelda Bempong of Black Putterz Club putted seven holes in one in her first game, recording a GMF Minigolf National & African record.

The five-week Minigolf Clubs League is being sponsored by Caesars Court Ridge, and it is expected to have a total of over 100 matches by the end of the league on December 15.

Later, the champion club would be crowned along with individual players who have demonstrated excellence throughout the five week-competition.

The 2019 Caesars Court Clubs League tees off on the heels of Team Ghana’s participation at the recently ended 2019 World Minigolf Championships in China, where Africa’s best minigolfer Enock Nyarko found himself on the 101st position from a total of 230 players from 26 countries.

The GMF Clubs League match day two continues this Sunday at Caesars Court Ridge Minigolf Course with competitive fixtures that would tee off at 3:00 pm.

