Mourinho Takes Over Hotspur

Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has been appointed as the new Tottenham Hotspur head coach, the club announced early on Wednesday morning.

The former Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid manager would take over at Spurs on a deal that runs until the end of the 2022-23 season. Sources have told ESPN that the deal is worth around £15 million a year.

Sources told ESPN on Tuesday that Mourinho was the club’s No.1 candidate after they sacked Mauricio Pochettino following a poor start to the Premier League season with no other candidates seriously considered.

Just hours later, Tottenham confirmed Mourinho as Pochettino’s successor.

“In Jose we have one of the most successful managers in football,” Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said in a statement.

“He has a wealth of experience, can inspire teams and is a great tactician. He has won honours at every club he has coached. We believe he will bring energy and belief to the dressing room.”

Mourinho is expected to meet the players at the Tottenham training ground on Wednesday although sources told ESPN that the Spurs squad had no knowledge of plans to sack Pochettino or replace him with the Portuguese.

The 56-year-old would assume full control immediately and is expected to pick the team to face West Ham for his first game on Saturday.

Sources have told ESPN that Mourinho has begun a major shake-up of Tottenham’s backroom staff, who all left the club along with Pochettino. Joao Sacramento would arrive from Lille as Mourinho’s assistant while goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos would join from the Ligue 1 side as well. Mourinho is also said to be keen on bringing in Lille sporting director Luis Campos.

The job at Spurs represents the third Premier League club of Mourinho’s career. He won three Premier League titles (2004-05, 2005-06, 2014 -15) across two stints at Chelsea. From 2016-2018, he was in charge of Manchester United, winning the 2016-17 Europa League crown.

“I am excited to be joining a club with such a great heritage and such passionate supporters,” Mourinho said of his appointment. “The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me. Working with these players is what has attracted me.”

Overall, Mourinho has managed 305 games in the Premier League ‒212 with Chelsea and 93 with Manchester United.

Mourinho won the Champions League at Porto in 2003 and Inter Milan in 2010 before taking on the Real Madrid job. He failed to win the Champions League trophy with Madrid despite achieving domestic glory in 2011-12.