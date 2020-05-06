Henry Asante Twum

Officials of the Ghana Football Association have told GhanaWeb that reports circulating that the association has requested a two-week extension from CAF before deciding whether to annul or continue with the suspended Ghana Premier League season are way off the mark.



“As I speak to you, we are yet to respond to the CAF email which requested that we provide them an update of our current situation regarding our leagues and cup competitions. CAF requested that we replay by May 5 and by close of day the GFA will respond,” a high ranking member of the GFA yesterday told GhanaWeb.





According to GhanaWeb source, the email from CAF was only a request and not a strict deadline as some reports have sought to suggest.



“CAF is not forcing us to make a decision right now as people want you to believe. They just want a situational report by May 5 which we will send today.”





Earlier reports had suggested that the Ghana Football Association (GAF) had requested a two-week extension from CAF before it can give a definitive answer regarding cancelling or continuing the current league season.



The FA’s spokesperson, Henry Asante Twum, was quoted as saying, “We have sent a situational report by giving CAF enough info on what is happening in Ghana.”



“We have notified them that we cannot take a decision without adhering to the directives from government. We have given CAF an update and we have requested for two weeks whereby we will come up with a firm plan and decision going forward.”





