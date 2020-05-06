GFA Salutes Clubs For Cooperation

Kurt Okraku

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) wishes to express its profound gratitude to the leadership of Clubs and Regional Football Associations for their cooperation during the recent engagement on the way forward for the sport.



Last week, the GFA held a fruitful meeting with key stakeholders of the football industry to update them on the finances of the GFA, the much-talked-about FIFA Forward Operations Funds, the FIFA COVID-19 Emergency Fund, legacy debt, the way forward for Ghana football, among others.



“They (clubs) were amazing and unbelievable with their attitude and comportment,” President Kurt E.S Okraku told journalists.



“These kinds of discussions and engagements are very important for the growth of the industry and we couldn’t have done it better. Representatives of the clubs were amazing and I would like to commend them for their cooperation,” he stated.



“I want to say that most of their suggestions are being discussed by the Executive Council to arrive at decisions that would improve Ghana football,” Mr. Okraku added.



It would be recalled that the GFA, on March 16, 2020, closed its offices and suspended all football activities because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated ban on all sporting activities by the state.