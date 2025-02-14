CAF U20 AFCON: Ghana Drawn In Group A Alongside Host Ivory Coast

Some Ghana U20 players

Ghana’s U20 team, the Black Satellites have been handed a tricky draw ahead of the U20 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast in April.

The Black Satellites were drawn in Group A alongside hosts Ivory Coast, Tanzania and DR Congo. The four nations will be joined by another team from UNIFFAC 2.

Ghana are making a return to the tournament for the first time since 2021, where they were crowned champions.

Meanwhile, Group B houses West African powerhouse Nigeria, Morocco and Egypt from North Africa and South Africa.

Holders Sengal, Zambia, Kenya and Sierra Leone make up Group C of the competition.

The tournament will begin on April 26 and end on May 16, 2025, with the top two teams qualifying for the U20 World Cup