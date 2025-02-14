Matchday Security: CAF, GFA To Train Security Personnel

Kotoko players during Pooley’s vigil

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) have announced plans to train security personnel as part of efforts to improve safety at stadiums across the country.

This initiative follows a tragic incident in Nsoatre two weeks ago, where a fan was fatally stabbed during a Ghana Premier League match between Nsoatreman and Asante Kotoko.

In response, the GFA’s Safety and Security Committee conducted an investigation and recommended measures to prevent such occurrences in the future. One of the key measures includes the appointment and training of Regional Sports Security Officers (RSSOs).

The GFA has directed that each club must designate a Club Safety and Security Officer (CSSO) to oversee security matters during matchdays. Clubs failing to comply will not be permitted to host matches at their home venues.

Additionally, the Ghana Police Service will appoint a Regional Sports Security Officer in every region, and a Matchday Security Coordinator (MSC) will be designated as the police commander responsible for match safety.

The GFA, in collaboration with CAF’s Safety and Security Unit, will conduct training for RSSOs, MSCs, and CSSOs under the CAF Safe Stadium Initiative. These enhanced security measures will not be limited to the Ghana Premier League but will extend to all levels of football competitions in the country.

A Sports Desk Report