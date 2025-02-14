Reginald Okantey Wins 2025 TPG Ranking Tour 1

GTF Vice President Cedric Dzelu (L) presenting the trophy to Reginald Okantey

Reginald Okantey defeated top-seeded Johnson Acquah to secure the 2025 National Ranking Tour 1 title.

The two-time ranking champion, Okantey, emerged victorious with a score of 6-0, 2-1, completing the match in one hour and ten minutes at the National Tennis Center, Accra Sports Stadium.

Within 45 minutes, Okantey secured the first set with a score of 6-0, and in the second set, Johnson Acquah retired after Okantey took the lead at 2-1.

In a post-match interview with ghanatennis.org, Reginald Okantey expressed his delight, stating, “I am thrilled to win the trophy again. Better luck next time, Johnson.” ‘My focus is to get to travel and play more ITF tournaments,’ he added.

In the women’s final, Precious Nunana of the Ho Tennis Club secured the women’s title, defeating Joy Oraiku of the Accra Sports Stadium 6-3, 6-3. Following her victory, Precious Nunana stated, ‘I appreciate the organizers for including women in the National Ranking after several years.

I am honored to have my name etched on the title.’ The week-long tournament received support from Zenith Sports Consults and Tennis Foundation Ghana.

A Sports Desk Report