Top Stars For ‘Vitamilk Love Night’ Tonight

The Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre will today, February 14, host the eagerly anticipated musical performance known as ‘Vitamilk Love Night,’ which is being organised to provide entertainment for Valentine’s Day lovers.

BEATWAVES gathered that the event, which features over seven well-known performing artistes, would be unique and, of course, better than any other musical concert conducted in the capital.

The Vitamilk Love Night boasts of renowned highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena as the headline act, and he will be supported by some selected acts.

Alongside Kwabena Kwabena, KiDi, Fameye, Olivetheboy, King Promise, Epixode, and Akuvi are among the artistes scheduled to take the stage.

The arena is anticipated to be packed with eager music fans who will see the finest of Kwabena Kwabena and other performers whose live shows have captivated audiences both domestically and internationally over the years.

It is anticipated that the event will provide music lovers the chance to not only engage with the artistes but also ask them to perform songs of their choosing live on stage.

The artistes billed for the event are prepared to give fans amazing and unforgettable performances, and the organisers claim that the crowds of people who would swarm the venue would be ecstatic beyond their wildest dreams.

There would be lots to drink as well as good quality Ghanaian music to meet the demands of Valentine lovers who would attend the event.

The event will also serve as a social medium that will allow lovers from different backgrounds to network, mingle and be entertained with great music.

Known for his captivating stage presence, Kwabena Kwabena is anticipated to sing popular love songs including ‘Adult Music’, ‘Fakye’, ‘Afraid to Lose You’, ‘Siwagedem’, ‘Obaa’, ‘Aso’, ‘Royal Lady’, and ‘Meye’, among others.

Vitamilk is the sponsor of the Vitamilk Love Night with Kwabena Kwabena, which is supported by Joy FM and powered by ImageBureau.

By George Clifford Owusu