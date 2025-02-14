Walewale Car Crash Kills 9, 15 In Critical Condition

Information gathered by DGN Online indicates that some nine persons have died in a car crash at Walewale in the North East Region.

About 15 persons have also sustained various degrees of injuries and have been transported to the Walewale Hospital for treatment.

The severity of the crash mangled the sprinter resulting in the trapping of some passengers in the vehicle.

The deceased bodies have since been transported to the Walewale hospital for identification and preservation.

Eyewitness narrated that the sprinter which was traveling from Kumasi to Nalerigu collided with a Kia Reno that was traveling from Bolgatanga to Tamale.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has commenced an investigation into the incident to ascertain the actual cause of the crash.

FROM Eric Kombat, Walewale