GIZ Trains Journalists On Climate Change

Section of journalist at the masterclass training

A selected number of journalists were yesterday trained by the German International Cooperation Society (GIZ) on Climate Change in commemoration of World Radio Day.

Themed, “Enhancing the Capacity of Journalists on Climate Change,” the masterclass training highlighted the key impact areas of GIZ’s interventions in climate, energy, and transmission in Ghana.

Addressing journalists, Component Manager GIZ Raymond Ahiadorme said the masterclass was targeted at journalists specialized in climate and environmental reporting, to equip them with a strong understanding of climate change policies and impacts as well as strengthen their skills in solution-based climate reporting.

He further stated that through the training, GIZ Ghana hopes to enhance the capacity of journalists to communicate complex climate issues to diverse audiences and foster collaboration among journalists on climate action in Ghana.

Raymond Ahiadorme also reaffirmed GIZ’s commitment to enhancing its support to the Ghanaian government and the Energy Commission to mitigate the effects of climate change. This commitment is part of GIZ’s broader efforts to promote sustainable development and address environmental challenges in Ghana.

He added that GIZ is advising the Ministry of Energy on implementing a renewable energy law, promoting energy efficiency, and developing the country’s renewable energy sector. Additionally, they have supported the development of Ghana’s first Nearly Zero Energy Building, which showcases innovative energy-efficient design and renewable energy solutions among others.

Managing Consultant, Blue Alliance Michael Ampeh Boateng who was the resource person during the masterclass entreated journalists to find innovative ways of creating awareness of the challenges of climate change using their various platforms.

He also urged journalists to highlight some success stories of individuals and organisations driving the climate change agenda to serve as an inspiration for others who wish to tap into the enormous benefit the area presents.

Some journalists who spoke to the paper expressed gratitude to the GIZ for their initiatives which are aimed at enlightening journalists to overcome the complexities surrounding climate change.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke