MoFA Launches Ambitious Irrigation Programme To Boost Agriculture

Eric Opoku

The Ministry for Food and Agriculture has announced a major agricultural initiative aimed at transforming the sector through large-scale irrigation projects.

The initiative aims to develop 10,000 hectares of irrigated farmland within 12 months.

Ghana’s irrigation coverage stands at just 1.6%, far below the West African average of 13.9%.

This urgent intervention will allow farmers to produce throughout the year, supporting industries with a steady supply of raw materials.

Minister for Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, speaking at the launch of the programme dubbed, “Irrigation for Wealth Creation” programme highlighted the government’s commitment to agriculture as the backbone of economic transformation.

“President Mahama made it clear during his campaign that agriculture will drive our economy. Our policies will center on this vision,” he stated.

Ghana’s agricultural sector currently relies heavily on rain-fed farming, which is insufficient to guarantee food security.

To address this, the government has selected eight regions for the first phase of the irrigation program: Volta, Oti , Central, Northeast, Northern, Savannah, Upper West, and Upper East.

This project also aligns with the government’s 24-hour Economy plan, ensuring that agricultural production meets industrial demands.

The minister said regional minsters and traditional authorities will play key roles in securing land and overseeing implementation.

By Wletsu Ransford