CAF Unveils AFCON 2025 Dates

The CAF Executive Committee has set the dates for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco during a virtual meeting held on Friday, June 21, 2024.

The tournament is scheduled to begin on Sunday, December 21, 2025, and the final match will take place on Sunday, January 18, 2026.

During the meeting, CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe expressed confidence in the success of AFCON Morocco 2025 and believes it will be the most remarkable edition in the competition’s history.

The decision was made after extensive discussions with various parties, considering both international and domestic match schedules.

Dr. Motsepe also noted the significant growth of women’s football in Africa and expects the Women’s AFCON Morocco 2024 to be a resounding success.

CAF is dedicated to protecting and promoting the interests of African players, building strong partnerships with other football associations, and elevating African football to a global level.

In appreciation, Dr. Motsepe thanked King Mohamed VI of Morocco, the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF), its President Fouzi Lekjaa, the Moroccan government, and its people for hosting the AFCON Morocco 2025.

The support of the host nation is crucial for the success of the tournament.