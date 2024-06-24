Ex-Medeama Star Killed In Car Crash

Hans Kwofie

Former Medeama and Ashanti Gold striker, Hans Kwofie, has been tragically killed in a car crash at Dadwen on Friday, Ghanasoccernet.com can report.

The 35-year-old was travelling to his hometown of Dompim Pepesa when his car got involved in an accident which claimed his life instantly at Dadwen – a village near his hometown.

Details are sketchy, but Ghanasoccernet.com has been informed that the former Legon Cities and Aduana Stars striker passed away in the most horrific manner on Friday, June 21, 2023.

Kwofie was released by Medeama in August 2023, having failed to establish himself on his return to his boyhood club.

However, he joined Aduana Stars and subsequently Nepali side Birgunj United FC.

The striker also enjoyed an illustrious career in the Ghanaian mining town of Obuasi, where he excelled for three-time Premier League champions, Ashanti Gold.

He won the Premier League top scorer award in 2017 and turned out for other Ghanaian clubs like Legon Cities and Aduana Stars.

Kwofie also featured for Qatari-club Al-Oruba and Egyptian outfit Smouha FC.